Iraq: Thousands of students join protests after Sadr supporters withdrawal

Thousands of university and school students in Iraq joined the anti-government protests yesterday, a day after Sadr supporters withdrew and the security forces cracked down on the demonstrators.

A security source in Baghdad police told Anadolu that thousands of students joined the protesters in Tahrir Aquare and Wathba Square in Baghdad.

The source, who asked not to be named, said the security forces fired tear gas and sound bombs against the protesters in Wathba Square to disperse the protesters.

Meanwhile, a security source in Karbala police said at least ten protesters suffocated as a result of tear gas fired by the security forces who also fired live bullets in the air to disperse the protesting students.

Thousands of students also joined the protests in the provinces of Babel and Basra, two security sources and eyewitnesses said.