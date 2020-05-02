Turkey calls on UAE to stop hostile stance against Ankara

On Thursday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry called on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to stop its hostile stance against Turkey.

This came in a statement by the Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hami Aksoy in response to a question regarding a statement issued by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation targeting Turkey.

“The statement issued today by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is an attempt to hide a hypocritical policy of a country that provides all forms of support to coup plotters,” asserted Aksoy, stressing that Turkey has always shown respect for the political unity of Arab countries and the territorial integrity of their lands.

He also stated that from this standpoint, Turkey has stood with legitimacy in Libya and supported the efforts of a political solution, adding that Ankara will continue its principal position.

Aksoy insisted that the “ugly” and “baseless” accusations made by the UAE administration were attempts to conceal its own “destructive policies”, Turkish news agency Anadolu Agency reported.

He pointed out that the UAE has provided weapons, military supplies and mercenaries for years to the coup plotters in Libya.

Aksoy further explained that the international community is aware of the UAE’s movements of shaking international stability, security and peace in the entire region, including Yemen, Syria and the Horn of Africa, not just Libya.

Aksoy continued: “In this context, the UAE’s support for terrorist groups, on top of which Al-Shabaab movement, and separatist activities in Yemen are not a secret, and we call on the UAE administration to stop taking a hostile stance against our country and not cross lines.”

“We stress again that stability and security in the region can be achieved through supporting the Libyan political agreement and the legitimate Government of National Accord (GNA), and not through illegal gangs that indiscriminately target civilians,” he asserted.

In December 2015, the Libyan parties signed a political agreement in the Moroccan city of Skhirat, which led to the formation of a presidential council leading the GNA, in addition to the extension of the parliament, and the establishment of a higher state council, but General Khalifa Haftar has sought to hinder and topple it for years.