Iraq PM instructs security forces to protect peaceful protesters

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Wednesday instructed security forces to protect the peaceful protesters, to refrain from using any kind of violence against them and to meet their legitimate demands, Anadolu Agency reported.

Al-Kadhimi’s media office announced in a statement that the prime minister held a meeting with Head of the National Security Agency Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi and Head of the Anti-Terrorism Service Lieutenant General Abdel-Wahab Al-Saadi, to discuss the security situation in the country and how to tackle criminal gangs carrying out kidnappings and murders against the protesters.

According to the statement, the meeting also dealt with the peaceful demonstrations taking place in a number of governorates.

The Iraqi Human Rights Commission announced on Tuesday the killings of three protesters and the wounding of dozens of others since Sunday in Baghdad, following protests demanding the resumption of electric power in Baghdad and Najaf.

On Monday, Al-Kadhimi gave the security services 72 hours to announce the results of the investigation into the violence that accompanied the Baghdad protests.

