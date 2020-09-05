Fatah: Bahrain's support for normalisation 'enemy for the Ummah'

A senior Fatah leader has slammed Bahrain’s support for normalising ties with Israel. Commenting on Bahrain’s veto to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the United Arab Emirates (UAE)-Israeli normalisation deal, Fatah Spokesman Hussein Hamayel declared: “This is a form of tyranny that makes it an enemy of the Ummah.”

Hamayel stressed that: “Any decision that undermines the Palestinian interests and rights is a form of shameful tyranny.”

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Hamayel disclosed: “Bahrain opened its skies for Israeli flights from and to the UAE and issued several indications that it is accepting normalisation with Israel,” citing the organisation of the conference of the deal of the century.

The Fatah official stressed that normalising ties with Israel does not benefit the Arab states, but “only Israel” and that it “divides” the Arab Nation.

On 13 August, the US, Israel and the UAE declared a “historic” normalisation deal between the UAE and the Israeli occupation, prompting the Palestinian Authority (PA) to request an emergency meeting for the Arab League to discuss the issue.

Reports reveal that Bahrain, among other Arab states, rejected the PA’s request to hold a meeting of the Arab League.

Bahrain has not yet commented on these reports.

