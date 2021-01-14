Rouhani: 'Trump wanted to bring our regime down, but he fell instead'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani fiercely attacked outgoing US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, declaring that the end of Trump's term marks the end of his political approach.

The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) quoted Rouhani stating: "For the past three years, this terrorist wanted to overthrow the Islamic regime, but in the end, it was him who fell in a shameful and disgraceful way."

Rouhani described what is happening in the US as: "Not the end of an administration, but rather the defeat of a political approach, the economic terrorism policy."

He indicated that the US will need many years to return to what it was pre-Trump.

The Iranian leader added: "We have repeatedly said that when the head of the US administration violates the law, the American people will also have their turn, but no one believed us."

In 2018, the Trump administration unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal, which was aimed at preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear arsenal in exchange for economic benefits, while imposing severe sanctions on Tehran to force it to negotiate a new agreement.

The Iranian president affirmed that his country is ready to negotiate with the US on the condition that Joe Biden's administration returns to the 2015 nuclear deal and lifts the sanctions imposed by Trump.

READ: Did Trump burn himself or was it the deep state?