Israel launches programme to attract Morocco workers

Israel will launch a "Pilot Programme" with the aim of attracting Moroccan workers in the construction, nursing and programming sectors, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked announced yesterday.

"We're lacking about 40,000 workers, in ten different professions," Shaked told reporters after her meeting with Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, in Rabat. She added that her country hoped to receive some "15,000 Moroccan construction workers in a few batches."

"This could really improve the pace of construction in Israel," Shaked stressed.

The Israeli minister pointed out that she was hoping to sign a "final agreement next month to bring foreign workers from Morocco to Israel to work in the nursing and construction sectors."

"Israel has also begun to set its eyes on Moroccan software engineers, due to the great shortage in this field," she noted.

The Israeli minister started an official visit to Morocco on Monday, for an indefinite period.

In December 2020, Morocco signed a normalisation agreement with Israel, following similar steps taken by the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan. The deals were condemned as being a stab in the back of Palestinians.

