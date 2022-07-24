UAE to set up dialysis units, childcare centres in Comoros

Following an agreement signed between the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) and Comoros' Ministry of Health, the UAE will help to establish dialysis units and maternal and childcare centres in the island country.

The agreement was signed in the capital Moroni by the head of the ERC delegation, Obeid Al-Balushi and Dr Abu Bakr Sayed Ali, secretary-general of Ministry of Health, Solidarity, Social Protection in the Comoros. The project will be implemented in two phases, the state news agency WAM reported.

The first phase will include the establishment of a maternity and child centre at Wani Hospital and a dialysis centre at Hombo Hospital on the island of Anjouan. Another dialysis centre will be set up at Fomboni Hospital on the island of Moheli.

The second phase will involve the setting up of a maternity and child centre at Wachili Hospital on the island of Grande Comore.

Hammoud Al-Junaibi, acting ERC secretary-general said the ERC's development projects are designed to improve the lives of people who are affected by disasters and natural crises and support development and reconstruction efforts to restore life to normality.

Dr Abu Bakr Ali for his part thanked the UAE and expressed his appreciation to the UAE and the ERC for providing support and assistance.

Last year, the President of Comoros Azali Assoumani said that strategic relations with the UAE are growing stronger across all sectors. The UAE has delivered financial support to Comoros since 1979.

