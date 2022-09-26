Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iran indicts 14 over killing of top nuclear scientist

September 26, 2022 at 5:45 pm | Published in: Iran, Middle East, News
Vehicles drive by a billboard in honour of slain nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in the Iranian capital Tehran, on November 30, 2020 [ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images]
Fourteen people have been indicted for the 2020 killing of a top nuclear scientist in an attack Tehran has blamed on Israel, an Iranian state news agency reports.

According to the report, Tehran's Chief Prosecutor, Ali Salehi, announced that "14 people were indicted" in the case, aimed at disrupting Iran's security.

Iran claims that the bombing and shooting attack that killed Fakhrizadeh was carried out by a remote-controlled machine gun.

In 2018, former Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, charged that Fakhrizadeh had led Iran's efforts to build an atomic bomb, a claim Iran has always vehemently denied.

