Hamas: Liberating prisoners 'top of our priorities'

Hamas yesterday said that liberating prisoners from Israeli jails "is still on top of our priorities."

In a statement issued by member of its political bureau abroad, Maher Salah, Hamas said: "We will never save any effort to liberate our prisoners and support families of prisoners and martyrs."

Salah added: "We will continue sticking to our principles and will never give up resistance before the liberation of our lands and returning to our homes."

He stated that his movement "had encountered violent waves of conspiracies aimed at ending it, but all ended in vain."

READ:Â Hamas discusses Israeli violations with UN envoy

Meanwhile, he thanked the Arab and Muslim nations "which lived up to their responsibility as they ensured the death of the Israeli dream of normalising ties with Arab countries."

Salah cited the live scenes from the FIFA World Cup tournament.

He called for the official regimes to support the nations in their quest to delegitimise the normalisation of ties between the Israeli occupation and other countries.

Yesterday at dawn, Palestinian prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid, 50, was pronounced dead after a long battle with cancer, after Israeli prison services delayed his access to treatment.

READ:Â Hamas warns of settler intrusions into Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa to celebrate Hanukkah