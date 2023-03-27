Iran, Saudi foreign ministers will meet during Ramadan 

The foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia are to meet during the holy month of Ramadan, according to an announcement today by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

"During the call, a number of common issues were discussed in light of the tripartite agreement that was signed in the People's Republic of China," the agency said. "The two ministers also agreed to hold a bilateral meeting between them during the ongoing month of Ramadan," it added without specifying further details. The Islamic fasting month began last week, with both countries commencing on the same day. It is due to end in the third week of April.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan will meet his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian more than two weeks after Riyadh and Tehran agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations as part of a China-brokered deal, after years of hostility and proxy conflicts in the region.

READ: Iran's Raisi invited to visit Saudi Arabia after detente

Iran's Foreign Ministry also confirmed the agreement between the two ministers, stating that they "discussed the latest status of the agreement between the two countries" and "talked about a joint meeting in the holy month of Ramadan."

"They also discussed the constructive path of relations between the two countries," the statement added.

Last week, SPA revealed that the two top diplomats agreed to hold the meeting soon ahead of the planned reopening of their respective embassies and consulates and that the pair had already exchanged greetings for the month of Ramadan.

In 2016, Riyadh severed ties with Tehran after Saudi diplomatic missions were attacked by angry mobs following the controversial execution of outspoken Shia Saudi cleric, Sheikh Nimr Al-Nimr.

OPINION: Post-Abraham Accords, Israel's foes are reconciling with their rivals