Israeli intelligence summons Al-Aqsa Imam, Ekrima Sabri on Monday 

May 8, 2023 at 9:19 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, the grand imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque on 3 June 2020 [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency]
The Israeli intelligence service summoned on Sunday Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam, Sheikh Ekrima Sabri (85), for interrogation on Monday, in the Maskubiya Police Station in West Jerusalem, his lawyer said.

Lawyer Hamza Qatnieh said, in a brief statement on Sunday, that the Israeli intelligence service is considering issuing an indictment against Sheikh Sabri.

Sheikh Sabri has been the target of a systematic incitement campaign by Israeli media and right-wing groups.

A few weeks ago, the Hebrew Maariv newspaper claimed that Sheikh Sabri incites violence, supports martyrdom operations, and calls for confronting the Israeli army, deploring allowing him to be free instead of imprisoning him.

In recent years, Sheikh Sabri has been arrested and summoned for interrogation several times, banned from Al-Aqsa Mosque and its surroundings for months at a time, banned from travelling abroad and prevented from communicating with Palestinian personalities inside Israel.

