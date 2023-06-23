Portuguese / Spanish / English

Egypt, Ethiopia leaders 'shake hands' at Paris summit

June 23, 2023 at 12:58 pm | Published in: Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Europe & Russia, France, News
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi [İmtiyaz Khan/Anadolu Agency]
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi [İmtiyaz Khan/Anadolu Agency]
 June 23, 2023 at 12:58 pm

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed shook hands and exchanged smiles at the New Global Finance Pact Summit in Paris despite the ongoing crisis between the two countries regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Egyptian media reported.

For over a year, the two countries have been at odds over the filling and operation of the GERD, which Cairo fears will reduce its share or Nile water.

On 4 June, Al-Sisi urged Ethiopia to "compromise" in the dam crisis, which it has been building for more than a decade, amid disagreements and frozen negotiations.

During his time in Paris, Al-Sisi met with President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and discussed bilateral regions and the latest developments in the region including the current crisis in Sudan as well as other issues of common interest.

READ: UK arrests man suspected of organising migrant smuggling operations from Egypt

Categories
AfricaEgyptEthiopiaEurope & RussiaFranceNews
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments