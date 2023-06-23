Egypt, Ethiopia leaders 'shake hands' at Paris summit

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed shook hands and exchanged smiles at the New Global Finance Pact Summit in Paris despite the ongoing crisis between the two countries regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Egyptian media reported.

For over a year, the two countries have been at odds over the filling and operation of the GERD, which Cairo fears will reduce its share or Nile water.

On 4 June, Al-Sisi urged Ethiopia to "compromise" in the dam crisis, which it has been building for more than a decade, amid disagreements and frozen negotiations.

During his time in Paris, Al-Sisi met with President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and discussed bilateral regions and the latest developments in the region including the current crisis in Sudan as well as other issues of common interest.

