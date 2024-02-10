Egypt refutes Biden’s Gaza aid allegations

The Egyptian presidency issued a statement on Friday responding to the allegations of US President Joe Biden regarding the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

On the topic of Biden’s statements on 8 February, the statement noted that the Presidency of the Republic confirms the consensus of positions and the continuation of joint work and intensive cooperation between Egypt and the US regarding reaching a truce in the Gaza Strip; working for a ceasefire; enforcing humanitarian truces; the entry of humanitarian aid in the quantities and speed necessary to provide relief to the people of the Gaza Strip and the rejection of forced displacement. It also stated that the two countries are in complete agreement on their strategic partnership to establish peace, security and stability in the Middle East.

On Egypt’s role in the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and providing relief to Palestinians, the Presidency of the Republic clarified that Egypt opened the Rafah Crossing immediately without restrictions or conditions and mobilised humanitarian aid in large quantities from Egypt itself and from countries that sent aid to Gaza. However, the continued bombing of the Palestinian side of the crossing by Israel, which was repeated four times, prevented the entry of aid. It said that as soon as the bombing of the other side of the crossing ended, Egypt immediately made the necessary technical modifications to allow the maximum aid possible to be brought.

The statement added: “The Arab Republic of Egypt confirms that the role it played in mobilising and entering aid was a leading role that stemmed from Egypt’s sense of humanitarian responsibility for the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, and that Egypt endured countless pressures and burdens to be able to coordinate the entry process of humanitarian aid. For the sake of this, it undertook, and is still in intensive contact with all parties, whether regional or international, to apply pressure to allow the entry of aid and increase its quantities as required, and that 80 per cent of the aid that reaches the Gaza Strip is provided by Egypt, including its government, people and civil society, and that Egypt has also facilitated and coordinated a visit by international and UN to the crossing to see first-hand the tremendous efforts being made by the Egyptian authorities in this regard.”

The Presidency of the Republic also affirmed that Egypt’s firm position will remain determined to reach a ceasefire in Gaza as quickly as possible to protect civilians subjected to the worst human suffering imaginable and to save them from bombing, hunger and disease. Egypt will also continue to lead, organise, mobilise and bring humanitarian aid into the Strip in the largest possible quantities. It urged all concerned parties to cooperate and coordinate, providing the necessary facilities for the entry of aid.

The statement concluded by stressing that any attempts to displace Palestinians would fail and that the only solution to the current situation is the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the borders of 4 June, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

In a press conference, Biden alleged that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi did not want to open the Rafah crossing to bring aid into Gaza and that he (Biden) convinced Al-Sisi to open the crossing.

