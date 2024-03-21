Dutch police say ‘burning object’ thrown at Israeli Embassy

Dutch police said a “burning object” was thrown at the Israeli Embassy in The Hague on Thursday morning, Reuters has reported. A suspect has been arrested.

No one was hurt during the incident which is being investigated, said the police on social media platform X. No further details were given. The Netherlands had added extra security at the embassy following threats.

In January, an object believed to be an explosive device was found outside the Israeli Embassy in Sweden. The matter is being investigated as a suspected terrorist crime.

