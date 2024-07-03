UN rapporteur calls on all to ‘wake up’ regarding Gaza

The UN’s special rapporteur on Palestine today called on people from all over the world to “wake up” regarding the atrocities in Gaza.

“Only a deep-seated dehumanization of Palestinians in Gaza would allow any Government to see gravely injured children as a security threat and leaving them to die,” Francesca Albanese said on X quoting Reem Alsalem UN special rapporteur on Violence Against Women and Girls.

There is an inherent contradiction between claiming to have a feminist foreign policy and denying injured children, including girls entry for life saving treatment. There is also something much more sinister going on: Only a deep-seated dehumanization of Palestinians in Gaza… https://t.co/xOobrbZvVH — Reem Alsalem UNSR Violence Against Women and Girls (@UNSRVAW) July 3, 2024

“German people, fellow Europeans, fellow humans -please, wake up,” she urged.

Her statement came after it was reported that German doctors arranged the evacuation of 32 severely injured children from Gaza, but the government has delayed it for months, not providing visas for their family members over alleged security concerns.

Some of the children have now died as a result of their injuries, the doctors have reported.

READ: Gaza death toll surges towards 38,000 as Israel kills 28 more Palestinians