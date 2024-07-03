Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

UN rapporteur calls on all to ‘wake up’ regarding Gaza

July 3, 2024 at 1:54 pm

United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on the Rights Situation in the Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese speaks at a press conference during a session of the UN Human Rights Council, in Geneva, on 27 March, 2024 [FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images]

United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on the Rights Situation in the Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese speaks at a press conference during a session of the UN Human Rights Council, in Geneva, on 27 March, 2024 [FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images]

The UN’s special rapporteur on Palestine today called on people from all over the world to “wake up” regarding the atrocities in Gaza.

“Only a deep-seated dehumanization of Palestinians in Gaza would allow any Government to see gravely injured children as a security threat and leaving them to die,” Francesca Albanese said on X quoting Reem Alsalem UN special rapporteur on Violence Against Women and Girls.

“German people, fellow Europeans, fellow humans -please, wake up,” she urged.

Her statement came after it was reported that German doctors arranged the evacuation of 32 severely injured children from Gaza, but the government has delayed it for months, not providing visas for their family members over alleged security concerns.

Some of the children have now died as a result of their injuries, the doctors have reported.

READ: Gaza death toll surges towards 38,000 as Israel kills 28 more Palestinians

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending