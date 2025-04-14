Sudan condemns UAE’s role in genocide as exclusion from London conference sparks outcry

As the UK convenes a high-profile international conference on Sudan’s humanitarian crisis and future, Sudan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Ali Yousif, has issued a forceful response to his government’s exclusion from the event. Speaking at the Sudanese Embassy in London, Yousif warned of the dangerous precedent being set by sidelining Sudan’s internationally recognised transitional government, while inviting the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a country standing trial at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for allegedly aiding genocide in Darfur.

“We expected to be invited,” Yousif said. “It’s a conference about Sudan, the people, and the political future of Sudan … One of the first to be invited should have been Sudan itself.” Instead, he pointed out, the guest list included the UAE and Kenya, countries accused of supporting the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group responsible for widespread atrocities, including genocide.

The conference, organised by the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, brings together international stakeholders to address the country’s humanitarian collapse, now in its second year. But the exclusion of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF)-aligned government, while extending an invitation to the UAE, has triggered sharp criticism from Khartoum.

Last month, Sudan filed a formal complaint against the UAE at the ICJ, accusing it of arming and financing the RSF in a deliberate attempt to destabilise Sudan and exploit its natural wealth. The case centres on the massacres committed by the RSF in West Darfur between June and July 2023, where thousands of Masalit civilians were killed. These killings have since been recognised by both the US Congress and the Biden administration as an act of genocide.

The Sudanese government alleges that the UAE has provided sustained military, financial and logistical support to the RSF via supply routes stretching through Libya, Chad and the Central African Republic. According to a government-issued fact sheet, this support has enabled the RSF to maintain a war footing and pursue a separatist agenda.

Yousif was unequivocal in his remarks: “What we are facing is not just a rebellion. This is a foreign-sponsored campaign to fracture our country … The UAE is aiding this militia, and yet it has been given a seat at the table. We have not.”

According to Yousif, Sudan had every reason to believe it would be included in the London initiative. UK officials had reportedly described the conference as humanitarian in nature and aimed at resolving Sudan’s political and humanitarian crises.

“We were briefed by the British government that this event would aim to solve Sudan’s crisis,” he said. “Naturally, we expected to be invited. Instead, we found that countries directly supporting the RSF were invited, while we were left out.”

The exclusion, Yousif argued, not only undermines diplomatic norms but also the stated objectives of the conference. “It is a conference about the future of Sudan. How can such a gathering be held without involving the Sudanese government?”

Sudan had previously engaged in what Yousif described as “constructive” discussions with UK officials, including in the Munich Security Conference. “There were signs of understanding,” he said. “But this latest development, where those supporting the RSF are invited and we are not, is disappointing.”

One of Sudan’s gravest concerns, Yousif said, is the RSF’s reported plan to establish a breakaway government in Darfur. He warned that the move appears deliberately timed to coincide with the London Conference.

“There is very strong evidence that the militia intends to announce its own government,” he stated. “They are trying to do this while the international community is distracted by the London Conference. If such a declaration is made—backed by foreign actors—it will be a direct assault on our sovereignty.”

According to the 2025 Fact Sheet on the UAE’s Proxy War in Sudan, the RSF aims to carve out an ethnically defined state in Darfur and central Sudan, supported by foreign fighters and heavy armament supplied through regional networks.

Yousif also spoke about a new and alarming development: an aerial drone campaign targeting infrastructure in Sudan. He claimed that, after the RSF’s withdrawal from Khartoum, a foreign party began deploying advanced drones against SAF-held areas.

“These are not homemade devices,” he said. “These are strategic, advanced drones, and they are causing serious damage to infrastructure and worsening the lives of ordinary Sudanese people. There’s no doubt in our minds that a third party supporting the RSF is behind these operations.”

The drone attacks, he noted, have coincided with the return of internally displaced persons to SAF-liberated areas, raising fears of further instability.

In response to concerns about access for aid organisations, Yousif reaffirmed Sudan’s openness to humanitarian assistance. “We are in close coordination with the United Nations and other humanitarian organisations,” he said. “We have opened up corridors, expedited visas and ensured the safe movement of aid workers.” According to the Minster, these facts speak for themselves about whether Sudan is blocking aid workers, as is claimed.

Yousif also rejected accusations of human rights violations by SAF. “There are no intended violations by our forces,” he stated. He stressed that the army has a “national spirit” that compels it to protect civilians and not harm them. He added that areas recently reclaimed by the SAF saw public celebrations upon their arrival, evidence, he argued, of popular support.

Asked about the ICJ case, Yousif said that Sudan’s filing at the Court is more than symbolic. It represents a major shift in Sudan’s international strategy, seeking legal accountability for foreign interference.” Even having the ICJ review this case is already a step forward,” he noted. “It shows the world is beginning to recognise the scale and seriousness of the crimes being committed.”

Sudan has also expressed frustration with Chad, a neighbour it accuses of enabling arms transfers to the RSF. “There is a sense of betrayal,” Yousif admitted. “We had expectations of solidarity,” he said but, instead, Sudan’s neighbour is accused of channelling arms to those committing atrocities.

Despite its isolation at the London Conference, Sudan continues to receive support from regional allies. Yousif confirmed that countries including Egypt, Turkiye, Qatar and Saudi Arabia are advocating for Sudan at diplomatic forums.

“We have good friends who are speaking up on our behalf,” he said. “They understand what is truly at stake, not just for Sudan, but for the region.”

When asked about possible outcomes from the London Conference, Yousif offered a measured perspective. “The worst outcome would be if the conference provides legitimacy to the RSF and its breakaway ambitions. That would be a disaster,” he warned. “The best outcome would be if it helps prevent further fragmentation and reinforces Sudan’s unity and sovereignty.”

He concluded with a broader message to the international community: “This is a question of sovereignty, territorial integrity and the right of the Sudanese people to determine their own future. Any initiative that excludes the Sudanese government and includes those accused of aiding genocide sends the wrong signal. It may embolden those trying to dismantle our state”

