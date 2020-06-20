Egypt requests emergency Arab League meeting on Libya

Assistant Secretary-General of the League of Arab States Hossam Zaki revealed that the general secretariat received a request from the Egyptian delegation to hold an emergency meeting at the level of foreign ministers, to discuss developments in Libya.

Zaki pointed out that the meeting will be held via video conference call, while coordination with the presidency of the current session (Sultanate of Oman) is underway to determine the date of the meeting.

He noted that the meeting is expected to take place next week after the Egyptian request obtained the support of several countries as stipulated in the Arab League’s internal code.

On Thursday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met with Head of Egypt’s General Intelligence Service (GIS) Abbas Kamel to discuss recent developments in Libya.

The Egyptian presidency’s spokesman confirmed that the meeting dealt with the current developments of the Libyan crisis, after announcing the “Cairo Declaration” and ways to achieve the provisions of this initiative, most notably the establishment of a ceasefire.