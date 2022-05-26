Egypt: Israeli orchestra performs at pyramids on Nakba anniversary 

An Israeli orchestra performed near Egypt's pyramids on the outskirts of Cairo to celebrate the occupation state's Independence Day last week. According to the Jerusalem Post, the Israeli Embassy in the Egyptian capital organised the performance by Firqat Alnoor, the group's first in Cairo in 40 years, playing Egyptian classics from the 1950s and 60s.

"Events such as these express the way that the words peace and stability, which diplomats use so often, can turn into practical reality," said Israeli Ambassador Amira Oron. "Every day, the staff of the Israeli Embassy in Cairo creates more peace."

In response, the performance was described on social media as a "betrayal led by the treacherous Egyptian ruler [Abdel-Fattah] Al-Sisi opening its gates to Israeli occupation." Another critic wrote on Twitter, "An Israeli journalist once said Sisi is more Zionist that Israelis, he's not wrong."

After years of conflict starting in 1948, Egypt was the first Arab nation to negotiate a peace deal with Israel in 1979. After Egypt came Jordan in 1994 before, in September 2020, the UAE and Israel signed a US-sponsored deal to normalise their relations. Three other Arab states – Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan – joined the UAE in the controversial move that came to be known as the Abraham Accords. The normalisation deals have since drawn widespread condemnations from Palestinians, who say the accords ignore their rights and do not serve the Palestinian cause.

Meanwhile, Palestinians across the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem are commemorating the 74th anniversary of the start of the Nakba, Catastrophe, the ongoing ethnic cleansing of Palestine and the creation of the Zionist state of Israel by terrorist gangs helped by the British Mandate authorities. More than 750,000 Palestinians were driven from their homes and villages at gunpoint. At least 500 Palestinian towns and villages have since been razed to the ground by Israel in the effort to Judaise historic Palestine.

With more than 15,000 Palestinians killed during the Nakba, the refugees fled to the West Bank, Gaza Strip and neighbouring Arab countries. They and their descendants have never been allowed to fulfil their legitimate right to return to their land.

