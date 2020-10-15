Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Fatah: No agreement with Hamas on joint electoral list

October 15, 2020 at 10:15 am | Published in: Middle East, News, Palestine
Sabri Saidam, senior Fatah official and the Palestinian Minister of Education, speaks during an event marking the early start of classes in the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar in the occupied West Bank on 16 July 2018. [ABBAS MOMANI/AFP via Getty Images]
Sabri Saidam, senior Fatah official and the Palestinian Minister of Education, speaks during an event marking the early start of classes in the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar in the occupied West Bank on 16 July 2018. [ABBAS MOMANI/AFP via Getty Images]
 October 15, 2020 at 10:15 am

Deputy Secretary-General of Fatah’s Central Committee Sabri Saidam announced on Wednesday that there is no agreement with Hamas on the joint electoral list for the parliamentary elections, Wafa News Agency reported.

Saidam confirmed that the issue was not discussed during the national dialogue rounds: “No names or lists were proposed at all.”

Saidam reiterated that Fatah, ordered by President Mahmoud Abbas, is progressing towards ending the internal divisions and achieving reconciliation.

He stressed that the reports mentioning the joint list are “false”, calling for mass media to report news only from credible sources.

The senior Fatah official expressed hope that all factions work towards the success of the elections, noting the “positive atmosphere”.

READ: Palestinian factions condemn PA crackdown on West Bank protests 

Categories
Middle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Show Comments